GISD approves budget and tax rate

Garland ISD School Board voted to approve a budget of $563.4 million in expenditures and $595.1 million in revenue. The budget applies to Sept. 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.

Board members met in regular session Tuesday, Aug. 28 to approve the budget and a new tax rate.

The budget is based on an 11.84 percent growth in property values.

Sources of revenue for 2018-’19 are $281.2 million in local funds, $283.1 million in state funds and $30.8 million in federal funds. The total revenue is $7.8 million more than last year.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]