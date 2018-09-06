Police to hold National Night Out

Sachse Police Department has announced that they will hold Night Out celebrations Oct. 2. The event highlights the partnership between the police force and the communities they serve.

According to a Facebook post issued by the police, most Texas towns celebrate National Night Out on the first Tuesday of October instead of the first Tuesday in August like the rest of the U.S.

Nationwide, festivities usually include block parties, parades and cookouts. Residents can find block party permits at cityofsachse.com/167/Police-Department.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” the police wrote on Facebook. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]