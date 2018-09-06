School district to host college fair next week

Wylie Independent School District is preparing to hold its annual college fair.

On Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., more than 70 colleges and universities will set up tables in Wylie High School and talk to potential students.

The event is free and open to all WISD families.

Representatives will be available to provide information about admissions, academic programs and campus organizations. According to Wylie High School counselor Julie Black, most of them also distribute pens, flyers, pamphlets and other treats.

Each year, several hundred students attend the district’s college fair. Wylie East and Wylie High alternate hosting the event.

“A lot of kids don’t think about smaller colleges,” Black said. “Sometimes kids think they can’t get into a certain school, and it turns out they can. These fairs help college become their reality.”

For more stories like this see the Sept. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]