Related Posts

Community collaboration is providing opportunities to serve those less fortunate in Wylie and the surrounding area.

Clinic for the Cities, a nonprofit providing a free Wylie medical clinic since June 2016 in conjunction with First Baptist Wylie, now has a new space to serve those members of the community in need.

The Restore House, located at the corner of Hwy. 78 and Ballard (former office of Jal Dennis), will be the site of the bi-monthly clinic. For the past two years, the clinic was located at the First Baptist Wylie Event Center. No longer a weekly clinic, it is now open two Thursdays a month from 5:30 – 8 p.m. No insurance is required, and attendees are encouraged to call 972-442-2261 to confirm if the clinic is open. Future dates are Sept. 13, Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and Oct. 25. If additional doctors and nurses volunteer, more dates will be added.

In addition to the clinic at The Restore House, Beacon Counseling Center will be operating out of the building. Church member Kevin Bruner founded Beacon Counseling 13 years ago. Staffed by professional counselors, Beacon will be housed as a ministry of FBW. Affordable confidential counseling will be offered to members of the community. For information or to book an appointment, go to beaconcounselor.com.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]