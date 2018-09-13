Council holds tax rate, budget public hearings

Sachse City Council held its final public hearings on the proposed tax rate and budget last week.

Council met in regular session Tuesday, Sept. 4. Teresa Savage, director of finance, gave a recap on the 2018-’19 tax rate.

The proposed rate for the 2018-’19 fiscal year is 72 cents per $100 valuation, 2.7279 cents less than last year’s rate. If the rate is adopted, property owners’ taxes are expected to increase by 1.499 cents per $100 valuation due to a 10.5 percent increase in property appraisals.

One Sachse resident, Dara Jones, spoke against the tax rate.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]