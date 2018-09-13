How has Alzheimer’s impacted your health?

Everyday baby boomers increasingly take on the responsibility as primary caregivers for their parents. That role of caregiver is an important one. They need your help physically, emotionally and often legally.

If Mom or Dad is living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, your health may be suffering as well.

You don’t hear a lot of statistics on caregivers, just the epidemic of Alzheimer’s compounded by the baby boomer generation who will live longer but not necessarily healthier. However, many recent studies have shown that the health of family caregivers is greatly affected by their role.

A study by the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) showed Alzheimer’s or dementia caregivers had increased risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and coronary artery disease, impaired kidney function, lower immune function and slower wound healing.

For the full story see the Sept. 13 issue or subscribe online.

By Jason Wiley, MGS • Oxford Senior Living