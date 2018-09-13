Undefeated Panthers await at Williams Stadium

Sachse (0-2) is set to wrap up the first half of the 2018 football schedule later this week.

Plano East comes to town 7:30 p.m. Friday for the non-district finale at Williams Stadium.

“They are a really good team and are talented and athletic. We are going to have to play our best to win. We are looking forward to the challenge,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

The field is located at 510 Stadium Dr. in Garland.

For the full story see the Sept. 13 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]