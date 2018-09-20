Non-district play ends with defeat at Williams Stadium

It wasn’t exactly the result Sachse football was looking for at the close of the first half of the season.

The Mustangs suffered a 29-7 loss to Plano East following a near two-hour weather delay at Williams Stadium.

“We left the defense on the field way too long and couldn’t find any consistency on offense. We have to find that consistency if we are going to be successful,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

Sachse went to 0-3 and Plano East remained perfect at 3-0. Both teams open their district schedule this week.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]s.com