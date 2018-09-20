Police plan NNO celebration Oct. 2

Sachse Police Department has been busy planning for a night of building community.

National Night Out celebrations will be held across Texas Tuesday, Oct. 2. In Sachse, the event usually features block parties, cookouts and games.

“Knowing your neighbors helps lower crime,” said Assistant Police Chief Steven Baxter. “If you’re able to know who belongs in your neighborhood, they’ll know to notify the police if someone doesn’t belong. I think having a strong community bond together will help them deal with issues inside that community that aren’t crime related. With those two facets, I think it really helps people get to know each other. Plus, the fact of knowing your neighbor and having friends is something that internally is a good thing as well.”

Besides helping people get to know their neighbors, National Night Out is supposed to give each community a chance to bond with their police officers.

For the full story see the Sept. 20 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]