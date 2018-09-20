Wylie East theatre leaves lasting impact

Between early-morning rehearsals, late-night performances and hours spent memorizing lines, high school theatre is a major time commitment for all involved. Directors spend months preparing shows while students must stay on top of schoolwork.

But despite these factors, more students than ever are getting involved with theatre.

According to director Andrea Farnham, Wylie East’s advanced theatre program has around 80 students, while close to 200 are enrolled in beginner classes.

“Every program at Wylie East has an effect on every kid that’s in that program,” she said. “It gives them a place to call home, and something to do. For these kids, theatre is their thing and it allows them to be better people in the long run. It gives them a place to belong and feel safe, just like it does for athletics or Student Council or Interact Club.”

For the full story see the Sept. 20 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]