Council approves budget

Sachse City Council voted to approve the budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2018-’19.

Councilmembers met in regular session Monday, Sept. 17 to vote on the budget and tax rate. They will take effect Monday, Oct. 1.

The total 2018-’19 budget is $40.2 million. This includes $34.4 million in the operating budget and $5.8 million in the capital budget.

Largest expenses in the operating budget are $17.3 million in the general fund, $10.1 million in the utility fund and $4.5 million in the debt service fund. Within the capital budget, the largest expenses were $913,469 in the general fund and $1.4 million in the utility fund.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]