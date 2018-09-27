Mustangs stampede to first win in district opener

Sachse took Wylie’s best shots last Friday afternoon during the District 10-6A football opener.

As the clock hit all zeroes the Mustangs were left standing in a 43-27 win at Williams Stadium.

“We were able to get things going in the second half are making some adjustments at halftime. We need that win after going 0-3 in the first half of the season,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

Sachse improved to 1-3 and 1-0 in district, with Wylie falling to 0-4 and 0-1.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]