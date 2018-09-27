Transplant brings hope, new ventures

One year ago, Cathy Haden received a bone marrow transplant and a chance at a new lease on life.

After being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia six months earlier, and enduring multiple rounds of chemotherapy, she put her hopes for restored health in the hands of her doctor and a complete stranger.

Today the 54-year-old is cancer free and looking forward to celebrating her new September 28 birthday thanks to the expertise of her doctor and the unknown young man who selflessly gave her a chance by donating his bone marrow.

Her journey to recovery from this devastating disease was under the watchful eye of Dr. Vikas Bhushan, a specialist in hematologic malignancies and bone marrow transplantation, and his team at Medical City Dallas.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]