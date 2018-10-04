Naaman Forest chopped down in district matchup

The play of the defense and special teams was the difference maker for Sachse last Thursday at Williams Stadium.

They rode those performances to a 23-6 victory over Naaman Forest last Thursday in District 10-6A.

“Those two areas (defense and special teams) helped us win the game,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said. “We struggled a little on offense at the start and they kept us in the game until we could score some points.”

The Mustang defense forced two fumbles, recovering one, got a pair of interceptions from Braylen Brooks and Tim Cherry, and recorded a safety for two points.

For the full story, see the Oct. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]