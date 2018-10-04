Safety app now available to GISD students

Garland ISD is using technology to keep kids safer.

The district partnered with Anonymous Alerts to create a new app, released Sept. 17. Students can report various types of safety threats without their names being attached.

“From what we saw last year in this country with school violence, studies show that in 80 percent of school violence situations somebody other than the shooter knew about it but didn’t say anything,” said Security Coordinator Kiel Pankonien. “When we talked to our students last year after the shootings about why they weren’t talking, and they said if we gave them a way to report without us knowing who they are, they’d be more apt to tell us.”

Anonymous Alerts allows users to describe the location and the type of incident. Reports can range from bullying to suicidal thoughts to weapons on campus.

For the full story, see the Oct. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]