Voter registration deadline is Oct. 9

Sachse residents have a little less than a week, through Tuesday, Oct. 9, to register to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election that features most statewide offices, a proposed $750 million in Collin County bonds, most of that amount going to transportation projects, and four places on the Wylie Independent School District board of trustees.

There are also a number of county races on the ballot for both counties, such as County Judge, County Clerk, District Clerk, County Commissioner and Justice of the Peace.

To register, pick up a form available at the office of the Collin County Election Administrator, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102, in McKinney, or at the County Clerk’s Office in McKinney. Registration forms are available online through the office of Wylie City Secretary or the Texas Secretary of State.

Dallas County residents can register at the Dallas County Elections Office, 2377 N. Stemmons Fwy., Suite 820 in Dallas, or online at dallascountyvotes.org.

For the full story, see the Oct. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]