High schools to host fall plays next week

The Main Stage theatre classes at Wylie East and Wylie High are busy preparing their fall productions.

This year’s play at Wylie East is Bertolt Brecht’s “The Good Woman of Setzuan,” as translated by Eric Bentley. Performances are Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

“The Good Woman of Setzuan,” a parable set in China, discusses the concept of goodness. It begins with the gods rewarding a young woman with money, and follows her struggles to maintain the shop she purchases.

“The Main Stage theatre students at Wylie East have worked countless hours on this show,” said director Andrea Farnham. “I think it is one of the most beautiful productions we have produced. The students are playing live music and have composed all their own songs. Brecht is not easy to act, direct, and produce. These students are doing amazing! The tech students have built beautiful scenery and props. I think it will be a show all our students will be proud of.”

Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults.

Wylie High students will perform Ricky Elice’s “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 20.

The show is a prequel to the classic “Peter Pan,” telling the backstories of Peter, Tinker Bell, Mrs. Darling and Captain Hook.

“‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ is an entertaining story full of adventure that will appeal to audience members of all ages,” director Polly Harrison said. “Exploring the origin story of Peter Pan, we follow our hero through the rough seas and the mysterious jungle as he seeks his forever home.”

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]