Council approves permit, park renovations

Sachse could soon gain a new option for educating its youngest citizens.

At a meeting Monday, Oct. 1, city council members voted unanimously to approve a Special Use Permit allowing kindergarten, preschool or child care centers on a two-acre piece of land in the C-1 commercial zoning district.

The land in question is at the corner of Miles Road and Rosewood Lane. Pinnacle Montessori Academy leaders hope to build a center there.

“Pinnacle Montessori is a leading Montessori franchise company in Texas,” said Preetha Pandian, project manager of Pinnacle-associated SRC Land Building. “We are excited to bring quality Montessori education to Sachse.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]