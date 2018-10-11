Mustangs run past rivals in 10-6A matchup

Sachse made quick work of Garland football last Friday at Williams Stadium.

The Mustangs stampeded to scores in each quarter on the way to a 49-0 win in District 10-6A.

“We started the game off well and did a good job of getting the momentum in our favor. We still have a ways to go but it’s all starting to come together,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

Sachse improved to 3-3 and into a tie for first place with Rowlett at 3-0 in district.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]