Yearbook Club creates memories

A group of students at Wylie’s Harrison Intermediate can already call themselves photographers.

Although its members are only in fifth and sixth grades, Yearbook Club creates opportunities to gain photography and marketing experience.

Currently 40 students strong, the club meets once a month as a group to learn techniques and work on making posters. Smaller groups take pictures of various classes and events each week.

“They’re going to learn more about matching colors, creating layouts, what works and what doesn’t,” said club sponsor Kristy Unger, also Harrison’s librarian and media specialist. “It’s something else to offer them and another way to participate.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]