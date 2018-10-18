Early voting opens next week

Voters in Sachse and across Texas can start casting ballots on Monday, Oct. 22, for the Nov. 6 General Election that features races for most statewide officers, a proposed $750 million in Collin County bonds and four places on the Wylie Independent School District board of trustees.

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 2. Nearby locations for Dallas County residents are Sachse City Hall and Richland College-Garland Campus. For those in Collin County, the nearest locations are Murphy Community Center and Wylie’s Smith Public Library.

Times for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

Topping ballots is a statewide race for U.S. Senate, followed by contests for U.S. Representative districts, governor and most state offices.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]