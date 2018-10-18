SHS yearbook

A small group of Sachse High School students is tasked with preserving their school’s history.

This year’s yearbook class has 19 members, and all of them have been busy since before school even started.

“I encourage the kids to take pictures over the summer because there are a lot of pre-school things they’re working on, like student life, painting parking spots and summer practice,” journalism teacher Genell McClendon said. “That’s when they decide on the theme of the yearbook and start thinking about how they’re going to lay out the pages, the designs they’re going to use, the colors they’re going to use – it’s setting the framework up. Then we have a big push for our first yearbook sale and we’re getting ready for our second one.”

McClendon started teaching at SHS this past January and has worked on revamping both the yearbook and newspaper, which serve as the two advanced journalism classes.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]