Varsity teams qualify for 6A Region II meet

Sachse cross country ran its way to success in the Oct. 11 District 10-6A meet at Audubon Park.

They’ll compete next in the Oct. 22 Class 6A Region II meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

Last week at Garland in the varsity division, the Lady Mustangs took first place and Mustangs were second to Wylie.

Running for Sachse’s girls were Gracia Leonard (fourth in a time of 22:26.17), Courtney Rawlings (fifth in 22:43.58), Alyssa Warren (sixth in 22:46.26), Abbie Cisnero (seventh in 22:50.12), Aaryn Satterfield (11th in 22:59.22), Madison Ramirez (12th in 223:21.30) and Samantha Thompson (15th in 23:56.33).

By David Jenkins • [email protected]