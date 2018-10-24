Record-breaking rain causes road closures

Rain and road closures have been common sightings this fall. Sachse, along with the rest of North Texas, has undergone record-breaking rainfall totals that have resulted in several accounts of flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, the DFW metroplex received an average of 12.69 inches of rain in September. This beat the previous record of 10.8 inches, which occurred in 1932. In 2017, only 0.47 inches of rain fell in September.

Sachseweather.com reported that Sachse has received 10.96 inches of rain since Oct. 1.

So much rain has led to multiple instances of floods, particularly on low-lying roads. Merritt Road, Sachse Road at Wylie City Limits, and Highway 78 at Williford Road have flooded most often.

“We strongly advise people not to attempt to cross roadways that have been flooded,” Police Chief Bryan Sylvester said. “We will send advisories through Nixle and will close roads as necessary. Even a couple of inches can force a vehicle off the road.”

Sachse police monitor low areas when heavy rain occurs. If they begin to flood, officers will send out an alert and place barricades to prevent people from crossing.

Six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control, one foot can cause cars to float and two feet can carry vehicles away, the Federal Emergency Management Agency stated.

“When we have prolonged rain, like we did last week, roads will stay closed as runoff runs through Sachse,” Sylvester said. “Remember that it’s against the law to drive around barriers. We want to make sure roads are safe and the safest thing is not to cross barriers. Pay attention, find alternate routes and if you’re not required to be out, stay at home.”

