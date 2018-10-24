Voter registration complaint turned over to AG

A complaint alleging that Texas residents who are ineligible to vote have received pre-filled voter registration applications by mail has been turned over to the Texas Attorney General for investigation.

Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos reported that his office has received several calls and complaints about pre-filled voter registration applications, and that he alerted to Attorney General.

“We continue to urge all Texans to be vigilant when receiving registration or ballot by mail materials from third parties, and my office will continue to work to ensure that Texans and Texas voters are protected from any illegal activity.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]