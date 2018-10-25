Coming out strong

Win following open week

For most teams performing at a high level coming out of the bye week can be tough.

The same cannot be said for Sachse on Thursday, Oct. 18 in District 10-6A football action.

The Mustangs came away with the 42-9 win over North Garland at Williams Stadium.

“To be honest, I was nervous coming into the game. I didn’t know how we’d play coming out of the bye week. We responded well, though,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]