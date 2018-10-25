Community to host first responder appreciation event

Sachse residents will have a chance to thank and celebrate members of the police and fire departments next week.

Charles Smith Funeral Home is hosting its fourth annual First Responder Community Appreciation event Monday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature music, hot dogs prepared by Stepping Stones Private School officials and the presentation of gifts to police and fire members.

“In years past we’ve had a fairly low turnout,” said Cyndi Mitchell, committee organizer and MC of the event. “We have repeatedly been told, ‘I wish I had known about it before it happened,’ so we want to let people know about this event before it happens. We have had about 100 people come out from the community but we would like to see that grow considerably. Everyone is invited.”

According to Mitchell, around 70 first responders were celebrated last year.

Charles and Loretta Smith are event hosts, Mike Felix is another committee organizer, Stepping Stones Private School is the cookout organizer and Dick’s Sporting Goods is a giveaway sponsor.

“This event is so important because of the morale for these individuals,” Mitchell said. “It should be our duty to let them know that we appreciate them for what they do. They risk their lives day in and day out for us, they are running into circumstances that we run away from and with today’s climate, it is even more important that we take a few minutes to come out and shake their hands and tell them we appreciate them. We need to build on those relationships with the first responders in the community.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]