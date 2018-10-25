Council votes to rezone land

A request to rezone resident Vergel Burress’ property prompted a slightly heated debate at the regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday, Oct. 15.

The property owned by Burress is currently in the residential R-1 district along Pleasant Valley Road. The new zoning will place it in the PGBT district, specifically Turnpike Mixed-Use and Turnpike Transition.

Burress spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting. He explained that he wants his land rezoned because it would give his family more options of what they can build.

At a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Sept. 24, three residents spoke about the plans for rezoning. Two were in favor and one was opposed, stating worries about the heights of buildings and potential for increased traffic.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]