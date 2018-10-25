Principals work to balance school, home life

The stereotype of a principal may have changed over the years, but the dedication and commitment required of the job has not.

October is National Principals Month, helping bring recognition to just how much these leaders do for their schools.

“Being principal encompasses so many different things, from keeping children safe and making sure teachers and students are learning to the levels they need to in the classroom, to working with parents and professional development,” said Armstrong Elementary Principal Brandy Schneider. “You help the campus get where it needs to be and set the tone.”

Sachse’s principals spend several hours working outside of school. They often arrive early in the morning, leave late in the evening and then go to various events.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]