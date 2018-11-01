Early voting ends today; Election Day is Nov. 6

The 2018 election year comes to an end Tuesday, Nov. 6 when voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for candidates seeking statewide offices down to those running for school boards.

Early voting for the General Election started Oct. 22 and runs through Friday, Nov. 2. During the first five days of early voting, 145,349 Collin County residents cast ballots, as did 272,062 voters in Dallas County.

On Election Day, voting centers will be open throughout both counties. County residents can vote from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at any of the centers.

The only voting location in Sachse is City Hall, 3815 Sachse Road. Other nearby Dallas County locations are Richland College – Garland Campus, 675 W. Walnut Street; and Rowlett City Hall, 4004 Main Street.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]