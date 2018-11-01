Mustangs outscore Patriots 21-7 in fourth quarter

To be a title contending football team you must be able to overcome adversity.

Sachse did just that scoring three times in the fourth quarter for a 49-38 win over Lakeview Centennial in District 10-6A.

“I’m real proud of the kids. They never gave up and fought and battled,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said. “That’s one thing about this group, they’re going to battle for every point and turnover. It was a big win for us.”

With the win, the Mustangs earned a spot in the playoffs and no worse than a share of the district title.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]