Veteran program Nov. 10

An annual tradition in Sachse gives veterans a chance to be recognized at home as well as at the nation’s capitol.

Sachse Historical Society’s Veterans Day program is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. This year’s event will include a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Ceremony, honoring anyone who served between 1955 and 1975.

Veterans who want to be recognized should visit thanks2vets.com to register. They will be required to give their name, highest military rank achieved from 1955-1975, branch of service, military assignments and duties from 1955-1975, dates of service and contact information.

The society is a community partner with the U.S. Department of Defense in recognizing Vietnam veterans. This is the final year of a three-year partnership in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the war.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]