Air Force veteran learns ‘there’s no place like home’

For Sachse resident Bob Soule, serving in the military wasn’t a random career choice; it was a family legacy.

Soule was born in 1944 in Jeffersonville, New York, where he spent his childhood. His father and uncles were World War II veterans, but it was seeing one of his neighbors return home in a B52 pilot’s uniform that made him want to join the Air Force.

“I always thought it was the best-looking uniform,” he joked. “And I wasn’t a real good student. I just did what I had to do to pass.”

In February 1964, Soule enlisted and spent the next 20 years serving across the U.S. and in Okinawa, Japan. For the first 16 years he worked on air traffic control radar maintenance, and then went into telephone installation and repair. He left the Air Force in March 1984.

Despite serving during the Vietnam War era, Soule never saw any conflict.

For the full story see the Nov. 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • Staff Writer • [email protected]