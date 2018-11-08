Armstrong to host Veterans Breakfast

Armstrong Elementary is continuing a tradition of serving local veterans.

The school will host its annual Veterans Breakfast Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The public can purchase tickets during the week leading up to the event, but walk-ins are welcome as well.

Veterans and children under the age of 4 can eat for free.

“The format consists of grade level patriotic-themed musical performances, preceded by veteran introductions where the students in the pending performance will introduce the veterans they bring with them that day,” said Kelly Wheatley, teacher support aide. “Special features are a themed photo booth, a veteran letter writing station and a donation area for leftover Halloween candy to be sent to U.S. troops in Guam. Families can also pick up a commemorative tile order form and visit the final day of our campus book fair.”

According to Wheatley, the breakfast has been a tradition since the school’s opening in 2002.

Parking is available in the street and in the neighborhoods surrounding Armstrong. School officials ask attendees to refrain from parking across the street at Oxford Glen Memory Care Center.

Armstrong Elementary is located at 4750 Ben Davis Road.

