Diving deep to learn the facts about Lake Lavon dam

Everyone drives around it, depends on it for its life-sustaining water and enjoys it for recreational purposes. Lake Lavon and its dam plays a major part in Collin County life and its management is a large component of the lake.

Talking to Lake Manager Michael Kinard can uncover a whole world of lake knowledge unknown by many residents.

Lake facts

Originally, Lake Lavon was established for flood risk management. In an area known for flooding and large amounts of rainfall, it simply made sense for a lake to be constructed in Collin County.

Completed in 1953, the lake was given a 20-foot pool raise in 1974 to increase water supply for the area through the North Texas Municipal Water District.

