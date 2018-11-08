GISD hosts Family Engagement Month

Families in Sachse have a chance to provide valuable feedback to schools.

November is Family Engagement Month, which focuses on parent-teacher relationships. Several GISD schools have launched a month-long drawing contest as a way to celebrate and also gain feedback.

“Parents will do drawings about a beautiful moment at their child’s school,” said Sofía Núñez, parent engagement facilitator. “They draw it and give a sentence about it. The schools select a winner and then we have a contest between all the elementary, middle and high schools.”

Sewell Elementary, Hudson Middle School and Sachse High School are signed up to participate. The contest began Thursday, Nov. 1 and runs until Nov. 28.

By Morgan Howard • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the Nov. 8 issue or subscribe online.