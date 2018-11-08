Runaway win: Mustangs stampede Colonels in victory

GARLAND – Sachse took care of business on Friday, Nov. 2 against South Garland at Williams Stadium.

They clinched no worse than a share of the District 10-6A football championship in a 55-0 win on Senior Night.

“South Garland has been struggling and we did what we needed to do in order to get the win. We’re not just satisfied with a share of the title we want to be the lone district champions,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

Sachse improved to 6-0 in district and 6-3 overall. South Garland dropped to 2-7 and 0-6 in 10-6A.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Nov. 8 issue or subscribe online.