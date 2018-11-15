City Council plans new projects

A group of Sachse kids were recently honored for creating special works of art.

At the city council meeting held Monday, Nov. 5, six students from Cox Elementary School received awards for winning the Recycle Art Contest.

“This is our third year doing this, and they have an opportunity to enter a piece of art that is made of all recycled materials,” said Assistant Principal Jennifer Wiseman. “The Parks and Recreation Department comes over and judges and picks out one from each grade level. It’s a real exciting time for the kids to get recognized for their hard work.”

Winners were Gabriel Jolay (kindergarten), Maddie Dixon (first grade), Addison Flynn (second grade), Lacey St. Clair (third grade) and Gavin Umbreit (fourth grade). Third-grader Seya Rivera received honorable mention.

For the full story, see the Nov. 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]