GISD unveils Share Tables

Schools in Garland ISD are working to make a positive impact on the environment.

Share Tables popped up in cafeterias across the district in September, and the program continues to have success.

“It’s a way for us to repurpose food that would normally go in the trash, and to help reduce waste of uneaten food in landfills,” said Jennifer Craig, assistant director of nutrition and menu operations. “It also gives students with food insecurity a chance to grab something else.”

Every school in GISD has had a Share Table in its cafeteria since the beginning of September. Share Tables are a place for students to place uneaten food and unopened drinks. Other students can visit the table and grab an extra snack.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]