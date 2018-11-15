Historical Society honors veterans

This year’s Veterans Day celebration at Sachse Historical Society honored the impacts of two different wars. The society recognized Vietnam-era veterans for the second year and also took a moment to remember World War I.

Due to inclement weather, the event was held at Charles Smith Funeral Home Saturday, Nov. 10. After the official “chiming in” ceremony at 11 a.m., Spenser Pennington played “Reveille.”

Trail Life USA TX-3702 presented the colors and led the pledge of allegiance, Councilmember Paul Watkins led the invocation and Mayor Mike Felix read a Veterans Day proclamation. Bailey Iverson sang the national anthem.

In honor of the centennial of the end of World War I, SHS member Tricia Lindsey read John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields.”

For the full story, see the Nov. 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]