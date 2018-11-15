Mustangs stampede past Eagles for rivalry win

Sachse used the hammer to knock out rival Rowlett in the District 10-6A football finale.

The Mustangs rolled 48-0 over the Eagles on Friday, Nov. 9 to claim the Hammer Bowl trophy at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

“Before the game the locker room was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. They were focused on winning the game and did just that,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

With the win they wrapped up a third straight district title after going 7-0. They also improved to 7-3 after a 0-3 start to the season.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]