Christmas festivities planned for city

The city of Sachse will kick off the most wonderful time of the year with its second annual Christmas Extravaganza.

After a successful inaugural event last year that drew about 1,200 guests, city officials are hoping to make this year’s celebration bigger and better.

“Each year we hope to bring something new and exciting to all of our events,” said Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman. “This could include anything from the outdoor decorations that add to the Christmas atmosphere, to the activities that the kids can take part in. There are a couple new features this year including a petting zoo as well as a Winter Wonderland surprise that we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy.”

The Christmas Extravaganza will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5, starting at 6 p.m. with a parade down Miles Road. A Christmas tree lighting at City Hall will begin at 7 p.m., followed by cookie decorating, crafts, train rides and a visit from Santa. Choirs from Sachse High School and Sewell Elementary will provide holiday music.

Registration for floats is open until the start of the parade. There is no fee and any group may participate, including families, neighborhoods, churches, businesses and clubs. To register, visit cityofsachse.com/christmasparade.

According to Wiseman, officials have been planning the event for almost a full year. Each of the city’s departments, along with other organizations throughout Sachse, plays a role in helping.

Officials decided to create the extravaganza in 2017 as a way to combine all the individual Christmas festivities hosted by the city.

“We hope to provide a fun and safe family event that the entire family can enjoy and that they will want to keep coming to each year,” Wiseman said. “It is important to host events such as the Christmas Extravaganza for the community because it provides citizens with the opportunity to come together and experience new and exciting activities. Events of this size also provide the opportunity for citizens to meet city staff, local organizations such as CERT, and high school clubs and City Council members.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]