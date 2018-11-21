High AP scores for GISD students prove profitable

Sachse High School hosted a different type of pep rally Friday, Nov. 16. Instead of getting students primed for a football game, officials brought the school together to celebrate academics.

For the third year in a row, Garland ISD rewarded a large group of SHS scholars with checks for scoring a 3 or higher on their Advanced Placement (AP) tests. For each high-scoring test, students received $100. Over 200 students earned checks this year, for a combined total of $41,500.

Not every AP test is recognized at these pep rallies each year. The subjects included are typically those taught as part of the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI), a nationwide college readiness nonprofit. Garland Education Foundation provided the funding for GISD high schools to participate in NMSI tutorials.

John McKelvey, a senior, was the only student to earn $500. He took six AP tests and earned one 4 and five 5’s, the highest possible score. His score of 5 on the U.S. History exam does not count for NMSI recognition.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]