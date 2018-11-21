Light the way to holiday cheer

There’s something magical about Christmas lights. The way they twinkle and seem to dance before our eyes. Colorful holiday displays can lighten the heart of even the biggest Grinch this time of year. How can one not be happy when there is so much beauty that lights up the darkness?

Residents and visitors to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area will have plenty to see throughout the next few weeks as the season for lights kicks into full swing. So take a minute to peruse our findings for Christmas magic in the Metroplex.

If you’re the type of person who likes to “go big or go home” check out the new exhibit of Enchant, the world’s largest Christmas light maze and market in Arlington. Visitors can tour the light maze, go ice skating on a real pond, visit Santa or share hot cocoa with your loved ones while listening to live entertainment.

With an attraction such as a magical light maze how can you go wrong? At Enchant, visitors can explore seven unique illuminated worlds to find all of the missing reindeer, help save Christmas, and receive a gift from Santa. Bringing younger children? Sit back and relax while your kids run free in the Mini Maze while you enjoy a beverage.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]