Mustangs get revenge for early season defeat

Plano East and Sachse played games that they are not used to on Friday, Nov. 16, a low scoring defensive battle.

With both teams having explosive offenses, the game was set up to be a shoot-out but the turn out was anything but.

Sachse (8-3) was able to muster out a 35-25 win against Plano East (8-3) in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Div. I Region II playoffs at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

“I am proud of our kids coming out in the second half and battling,” Sachse head coach Mark Behrens said. “They are a good football club and been good all year long. And I am proud of our guys going out there and getting the things done that they needed to do.”

By Travis Humphrey • Contributing Writer