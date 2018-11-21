Students find formula for success

Local students ‘add’ to community by providing free tutoring

“Mom, I want to come back to tutoring next week, please!” said a first-time attendee of the Wylie Math Tutoring (WMT) program. Surprised, his mother told him he would have to miss baseball practice to go back to tutoring. “Well, Mom, I would much rather go to math tutoring than practice,” he said.

Wylie East High School senior Jaxson Hill started the free math tutoring program at the beginning of his sophomore year in 2016 when he saw a need for math homework help around his school.

“I combined my love of math and my desire to help others to form this program,” Hill said. “Private tutoring can be $50 to $60 an hour, and I saw a need for some free help for students around Wylie.”

Hill asked two friends if they would be interested in being tutors for his program. They agreed, and WMT was formed. The first year began at the Woodbridge clubhouse, where the three tutors helped two to five kids per week.

For the full story, see the Nov. 22 issue or subscribe online.

By Ryah Hill • WEHS Freshman