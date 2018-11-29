Fostering family

Thankfulness manifests itself in many ways and this Thanksgiving, families who have adopted children are especially full of gratitude.

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Thanksgiving and National Adoption Month coincide with each other.

For Farmersville residents Rachel and Herman Crist, adoption made their lives, and the lives of two little girls, full of love once again.

When couple became empty nesters a few years ago they were at a loss of what to do. Rachel, 45, and Herman, 63, had each been married before, and between them they have five children ages 38, 34, 32, 30 and 24.

For the full story, see the Nov. 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Wyndi Viegel • [email protected]