Mayors participate in fundraising challenge

This weekend, shoppers at Walmart will see a familiar face next to an iconic red kettle.

Mayor Mike Felix is joining two other mayors in a fundraising challenge for Salvation Army. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Felix will ring a bell outside of the Walmart at Woodbridge Parkway in hopes of raising money.

He will compete against Rowlett’s Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian and Garland’s Mayor Lori Barnett Dodson to see which of them can gain the most donations. The winner gets a golden bell.

According to Wendy Stewart, member of Garland’s Salvation Army Advisory Board, the competition is a way to bring the three cities together.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]