Season ends with area round loss

The “Midway” wasn’t all fun and games for Sachse on Friday, Nov. 23 at Newsom Stadium.

Waco Midway came away with the 56-28 win in a Class 6A Div. I Region II area round matchup.

Sachse finished off the year 8-4 overall and were district champions for a third straight season. They went 7-0 in 10-6A.

Midway received the ball first and struck right away with a drive capped off by an 8-yard run from running back James Fullbright. Bryce Bolan kicked the point after successfully.

By Clay Foster • Contributing Writer