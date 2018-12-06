Backyard on 5th wraps up first season

For six months this year, Sachse residents had a new place to eat, drink, socialize and enjoy live performances – all in the middle of one of the busiest parts of the city.

Backyard on 5th wrapped up its first season Friday, Nov. 16. The weekly event featured different food trucks and entertainers every Friday night at 5th Street and Alexander.

Sachse Economic Development Corporation (EDC) opened Backyard on 5th on May 11.

“It started as a way to market property for development, and provide what the EDC staff felt was a need that wasn’t being met,” said Jeff Bickerstaff, member of the EDC board. “We had a great turnout. The first night blew everyone’s expectations. We knew a lot of people were there because it was new, but it had staying power.”

By Morgan Howard